Nathan Chen captures 3rd consecutive Skate America with clinical performance
Canada's Keegan Messing just misses podium with 4th place finish
World champion Nathan Chen claimed his third consecutive victory at the Skate America Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Saturday by putting on a clinic in the free skate.
The 20-year-old American, skating to music by Elton John, earned a prolonged standing ovation from the adoring crowd after his flawless performance.
He did not receive any deductions and posted a technical score of 102.38, together with a presentation mark of 94.
Adding to his score from the short program, Chen recorded a total of 299.09, finishing 45 points clear of the runnerup, fellow American Jason Brown.
WATCH | Nathan Chen's winning performance:
Russia's Dmitri Alieve finished third with 253.55, while Canada's Keegan Messing (239.34), who was in third following Saturday's short program, slipped to forth.
Despite his runaway win, Chen kept his feet on the ground afterwards, unlike during much of his performance on the ice.
"Most programs I make mistakes, so there are a few things I want to clean up, continue developing the programs as much as I can," he said in an interview.
WATCH | Keegan Messing's free skate:
Peng and Jin win 1st Grand Prix pairs title
Earlier in the pairs competition, Chinese duo Cheng Peng and Yang Jin scored their first ISU Grand Prix victory.
"We've won several silver medals and we've been longing for a gold medal," Peng said.
"We put in a lot of effort and this gold medal is like a new starting point for us and will push us further. Hopefully we'll win many more."
WATCH | Peng and Jin claim pairs title:
Canadians Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe finished in sixth place with a score of 155.16 points.
WATCH | Ruest and Wolfe's free skate:
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.