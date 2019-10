Nathan Chen captures 3rd consecutive Skate America with clinical performance

World champion Nathan Chen claimed his third consecutive victory at the Skate America Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Saturday by putting on a clinic in the free skate.

The 20-year-old American, skating to music by Elton John, earned a prolonged standing ovation from the adoring crowd after his flawless performance.

He did not receive any deductions and posted a technical score of 102.38, together with a presentation mark of 94.

Adding to his score from the short program, Chen recorded a total of 299.09, finishing 45 points clear of the runnerup, fellow American Jason Brown.

WATCH | Nathan Chen's winning performance:

Nathan Chen of the United States win the men's event at Skate America with a total score of 299.09. 7:22

Russia's Dmitri Alieve finished third with 253.55, while Canada's Keegan Messing (239.34), who was in third following Saturday's short program, slipped to forth.

Despite his runaway win, Chen kept his feet on the ground afterwards, unlike during much of his performance on the ice.

"Most programs I make mistakes, so there are a few things I want to clean up, continue developing the programs as much as I can," he said in an interview.

WATCH | Keegan Messing's free skate:

Canada's Keegan Messing places 4th at Skate America with a score of 239.34. 7:12

Peng and Jin win 1st Grand Prix pairs title

Earlier in the pairs competition, Chinese duo Cheng Peng and Yang Jin scored their first ISU Grand Prix victory.

"We've won several silver medals and we've been longing for a gold medal," Peng said.

"We put in a lot of effort and this gold medal is like a new starting point for us and will push us further. Hopefully we'll win many more."

WATCH | Peng and Jin claim pairs title:

China's Peng Cheng and Jin Yang with the pairs event with a total score of 200.89 8:35

Canadians Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe finished in sixth place with a score of 155.16 points.

WATCH | Ruest and Wolfe's free skate: