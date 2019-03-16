Coming Up
Road to the Olympic Games: World junior figure skating championships
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the world junior figure skating championships.
Watch coverage Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of the world junior figure skating championships.
Coverage begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET and includes Canadian men's rising star Stephen Gogolev and ice dancers Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha.
