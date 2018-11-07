Coming Up
Road to the Olympic Games: Grand Prix of Japan
Watch coverage from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Hiroshima, Japan, on Road to the Olympic Games, including action from the men's and ladies events from the ISU's fourth stop on the Grand Prix figure skating circuit.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
This week's program includes action from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Hiroshima, Japan, featuring the men's and ladies events.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.