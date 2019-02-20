Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: Four Continents figure skating

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the Four Continents figure skating championships.

Watch coverage of Four Continents figure skating Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Some of the world's best figure skaters compete at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. 0:00 Click on the video player above Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of the Four Continents figure skating championships.

