Skip to Main Content
Olympic figure skating medallist Denis Ten stabbed to death

Road To The Olympic Games

Updated

Olympic figure skating medallist Denis Ten stabbed to death

Prosecutors in Kazakhstan say Olympic figure skating medallist Denis Ten has been killed, and they are treating the case as murder. Kazakh news agencies report Ten was stabbed Thursday after a dispute with people who tried to steal a mirror from his car.

25-year-old won bronze at Sochi Games in 2014

The Associated Press ·
Figure skating Denis Ten was killed on Thursday in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten was killed Thursday, and prosecutors in Kazakhstan said they were treating the case as murder.

Ten was stabbed after a dispute with people who allegedly tried to steal a mirror from his car in his home city of Almaty, Kazakh news agencies reported.

Doctors in Almaty say he died in hospital there. He was aged 25.

Born in Kazakhstan to a family of Korean descent, Ten's bronze at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014 made him Kazakhstan's first medalist in figure skating.

The International Skating Union said it was "deeply saddened" by news of Ten's death.

Ten also won the Four Continents championships in 2015, and was a world championship silver medalist in 2013.

Ten struggled with injuries in recent years and could manage only 27th at the Olympics in Pyeongchang in February. Ten hadn't formally retired from skating but in recent months he'd often spoken of his studies in economics and his plans to write a movie script.

Canadians Scott Moir and Kurt Browning also expressed sadness over the loss of their fellow figure skater.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us