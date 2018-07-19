Olympic figure skating medallist Denis Ten stabbed to death

Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten was killed Thursday, and prosecutors in Kazakhstan said they were treating the case as murder.

Ten was stabbed after a dispute with people who allegedly tried to steal a mirror from his car in his home city of Almaty, Kazakh news agencies reported.

Doctors in Almaty say he died in hospital there. He was aged 25.

Born in Kazakhstan to a family of Korean descent, Ten's bronze at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014 made him Kazakhstan's first medalist in figure skating.

I feel so honored and grateful to have shared the ice with <a href="https://twitter.com/Tenis_Den?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tenis_Den</a>. One of the most beautiful skaters to have graced our sport. My thoughts are with his family during this unimaginable time. I feel so lucky to have made memories with Denis that I will cherish forever... —@Pchiddy

The International Skating Union said it was "deeply saddened" by news of Ten's death.

The ISU is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of Figure Skater Denis Ten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis' family, friends and fans across the world. <a href="https://t.co/1w7Isb9HJC">pic.twitter.com/1w7Isb9HJC</a> —@ISU_Figure

Ten also won the Four Continents championships in 2015, and was a world championship silver medalist in 2013.

Ten struggled with injuries in recent years and could manage only 27th at the Olympics in Pyeongchang in February. Ten hadn't formally retired from skating but in recent months he'd often spoken of his studies in economics and his plans to write a movie script.

Canadians Scott Moir and Kurt Browning also expressed sadness over the loss of their fellow figure skater.

So sad to hear of Denis Ten's tragic passing. He was as kind as he was talented. It was an honour to share the ice with him. You will be greatly missed, Denis. —@ScottMoir