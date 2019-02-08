Canadian pair Moore-Towers, Marinaro lead at Four Continents
Duo sit 1st after short program at ISU figure skating event; Ice dancers Weaver, Poje in contention
The Canadian duo earned a score of 74.66 in Friday's event. Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China were not far off the pace at 74.19 and the Chinese pair of Cheng Peng and Yang Jin took third at 69.48.
WATCH | Moore-Towers, Marinaro earn top marks in short program:
Two other groups are representing Canada in the eight-team field. Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud finished sixth with 61.91 points, while Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe came away with the lowest score at 57.38.
CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire competition, including the pairs free program on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.
Close battle in Ice Dance
Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue scored 81.95 in the rhythm dance to take a narrow lead over U.S. counterparts Madison Chock and Evan Bates who came in at 81.17.
Canadian partners Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje round out the top three at 80.56.
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are also vying for a podium spot and sit in fourth with 78.05 points.
CBC Sports will have live coverage of the ice dance free program beginning on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.
