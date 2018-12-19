Canadian Kevin Reynolds retires from figure skating
28-year-old Olympic medallist says his body 'has had enough'
Kevin Reynolds has announced his retirement from competitive figure skating, ending a career that includes an Olympic silver medal.
The 28-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., also won a gold medal in men's singles competition at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Osaka, Japan, and bronze in the junior men's event at the 2006 ISU Grand Prix Final in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Reynolds, known for his big jumps and untamed hairstyle, broke onto the competitive scene in 2002, when he won the Canadian novice title. In 2010, he became the first skater to land two quad jumps in a short program. He was also the first skater to land five quad jumps in competition at the 2013 ISU Four Continents Championships, with two quads in the short program and three in the free program.
"Kevin has been an important part of our national team program for the last decade. We would like to thank him for his dedication to the sport and for his innovative style of skating combined with his technical skill that inspired so many around the world," Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong said in a release.
According to Skate Canada, Reynolds is expected to graduate from University of British Columbia in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations and a minor in Japanese language and culture.
He plans to remain in skating as a full-time coach at the Champs International Skating Centre of B.C.
