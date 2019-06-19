Ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver, Andrew Poje put career on hold

Three-time Canadian ice dance champions Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje have decided to step away from competition.

They plan to evaluate their future plans and provide an update on their career later this season.

Weaver, of Toronto and Poje, of Waterloo, Ont., have won three medals at the world championships, most recently bronze in 2018.

The duo competed at the Olympics in 2014 and 2018 and won the Grand Prix Final twice.

At figure skating's World Team Trophy in April, Weaver and Poje took fourth spot in the free dance with a season's best 124.18 points in Fukuoka, Japan.

''We were determined to skate with ease and confidence today,'' said Weaver, celebrating her 30th birthday. ''It was an incredible six minutes between the program and the support we got from the crowd. Special memories for sure.''

A month earlier, Weaver and Poje finished fifth at the figure skating world championships in Saitama, Japan.

The Canadians were in tough at the Four Continents championship in February but captured silver in Anaheim, Calif.