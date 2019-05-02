World champion, 3-time Olympic medallist Kaetlyn Osmond retires from competitive figure skating
23-year-old says goodbye as Canada's most decorated female singles skater ever
Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond took one final bow on Thursday.
The 23-year-old announced her retirement from figure skating as the country's most decorated female singles skater of all-time, having earned three Olympic medals, two world championship medals and three national titles in her career.
Osmond, who was born in Marystown, N.L., but lives in Edmonton, won gold at the 2018 world championships just one month after earning individual bronze and team event gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
"Competition has been such a rewarding part of my life. Having a purpose and accomplishing goals beyond my wildest dreams has been incredibly fulfilling," said Osmond. "No words will ever describe the emotions competitions carry."
WATCH | Osmond skates to gold at 2018 world championships:
Osmond retires as one of four Canadian women to ever win worlds, and the first since Karen Magnussen in 1973.
Osmond broke onto the figure skating scene by winning the 2013 Canadian national title. She would repeat in 2014, and added her final national title in 2017.
"It has been a pleasure to be a part of Kaetlyn's amazing journey," said Mike Slipchuk, high-performance director at Skate Canada. "She has done so much for skating in Canada."
WATCH | Osmond earns bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics:
Osmond's first Olympic appearance occurred in 2014 at Sochi, where she helped Canada win silver in the team event. She added another silver medal to her ledger at the world championships in 2017.
"It was truly a pleasure to have had a skater like Kaetlyn represent Canada," said Debra Armstrong, CEO of Skate Canada. "Kaetlyn brought energy to our Canadian team and inspired many young women around the world with her talent."
Osmond earned four ISU Grand Prix medals in her career, including bronze in the 2017 Grand Prix Final.
"I would like to thank my coaches, family, friends, and Skate Canada for all the support they have given me over the years," said Osmond. "Leaving competition is terrifying, but I am excited to see what else life has to offer."
