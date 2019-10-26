Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier catpure 1st ever Grand Prix ice dance title at Skate Canada

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier upset two-time World Ice Dance medallists Madison Hubblel and Zachary Donohue of the United States at Skate Canada on Saturday to capture their first ever Grand Prix title in the ice dance competition.

The duo were narrowly trailing the heavily favoured Americans heading into the free skate.

WATCH | Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finish 1st at Skate Canada for 1st career Grand Prix title:

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finish 1st at Skate Canada for their 1st career Grand Prix title. 0:29

Giles a native of Toronto and Poirer from Unionville, Ont., however, leapt ahead with a fluid performance to Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now to finish with a combined total score of 209.01.

"We've worked really hard for this moment. I think we really trusted our training and knew exactly what we needed to do when we came here. We just went for it and skated today's program and that's all that we can do. We have plenty more to do in the next couple of weeks to keep this streak going, but I think we're really up for the challenge," Gilles said.

"It's definitely an exciting day for us, but I think we're really motivated and excited to go back home and [continue] training," added Poirier.

Hubbell and Donohue finished with a combined score of 206.31. Great Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson came third after moving up one spot with 195.35.

Trusova spins to women's title

An inspired Alexandra Trusova of Russia landed three quadruple jumps as the Russian teenager won the women's title.

WATCH | Russia's Alexandra Trusova claims gold in women's event:

Russia's Alexandra Trusova claims gold in women's event with a total score of 241.02. 0:29

The 15-year-old, despite falling on her first of four quadruple attempts, scored a world-leading 241.02 points in her senior International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix debut.

A massive 166.62 points in Saturday's free skate, another best, vaulted the twice world junior champion to the championship. Trusova had been only third after Friday's short program but dominated Saturday's competition. Japan's Rika Kihira, the short program leader, finished second with 230.33 points and South Korean You Young joined them on the podium with 217.49 points.

Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket Ont., was Canada's top finisher. Her 164.34 was good enough for 10th place.