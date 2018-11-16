It's Yuzuru Hanyu — and then everybody else at Grand Prix of Russia

Olympic gold medallist Yuzuru Hanyu built a 20-point lead in the short program at the Russian round of the figure skating Grand Prix series Friday.

"I'm satisfied with my skate," Hanyu said. "I can't say perfect."

Hanyu is looking to win both of his Grand Prix events in a single season, not including the finals, for the first time. He said he struggled with a two-week turnaround from winning his last competition in Helsinki and trained with less intensity to compensate.

"It was a little strange and it was a little hard to control, but I can say I'm good, whatever, for the short program today," he said. "I don't know about tomorrow but I will try to do my best for tomorrow, too."

Coach Brian Orser said Hanyu took time to get fired up.

"In the warmup he was a little bit lethargic, a little bit slow," Orser said. "He turned things around. I could see, just around maybe 10 minutes before we went out, all of a sudden I could see him just turn things up, turn up the heat and it was beautiful."

Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia recorded his best Grand Prix short program with 89.94 points in second. Experienced Swedish skater Alexander Majorov was third with 82.33, putting him in reach of a first Grand Prix medal in a decade-long senior career.

Canada's Keegan Messing sat seventh after his short program netted him a score of 73.83.

The free skate is Saturday.