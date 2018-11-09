Tuktamysheva leads women's short program at NHK Trophy

Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva led after the women's short program at the NHK Trophy on Friday in Hiroshima, Japan.

Tuktamysheva received 76.17 points for her routine that included a triple axel and a triple lutz.

Satoko Miyahara was 0.09 points behind, and fellow Japanese Mai Mihara was third with 70.38 points.

Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert of Russia were first after the pairs short program with a season-best 73.48 points.

Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China was second with 70.66, and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada third with 67.70.

Many of the skaters in this weekend's fourth Grand Prix event are aiming to qualify for the Dec. 6-9 Grand Prix Final in Vancouver.

You can catch more figure skating coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.