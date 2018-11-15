Coming Up
Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating from Russia
Watch live coverage of the fifth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season in Moscow.
Live coverage continues on Sunday at 1:05 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Moscow.
Action begins on Friday at 6 a.m. ET with the men's short program, followed by ice dance (8 a.m. ET), pairs (10:30 a.m. ET) and ladies (12 p.m. ET) events.
Coverage continues on Saturday with the men (5:30 a.m. ET), ice dance (7:40 a.m. ET), pairs (09:30 a.m. ET), and ladies (11:10 a.m. ET) free programs.
Return on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET for the gala performances.
You can catch more figure skating coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.