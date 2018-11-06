Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating from Japan

Skip to Main Content
Watch live coverage of the fourth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season in Hiroshima, Japan.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 12:20 a.m. ET

Pair's short program. From the Hiroshima Prefectural Center in Hiroshima, Japan. 0:00

Click on the video players below to watch live coverage from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Hiroshima, Japan.

Action begins with the pairs short program at 12:20 a.m. ET, followed by the ladies short at 2:10 a.m. ET and the men's short at 5 a.m. ET.

Ladies' short program. From the Hiroshima Prefectural Center in Hiroshima, Japan. 0:00
Men's short program. From the Hiroshima Prefectural Center in Hiroshima, Japan. 0:00

You can catch more figure skating coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

