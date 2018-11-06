Coming Up
Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating from Japan
Watch live coverage of the fourth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season in Hiroshima, Japan.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 12:20 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live coverage from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Hiroshima, Japan.
Action begins with the pairs short program at 12:20 a.m. ET, followed by the ladies short at 2:10 a.m. ET and the men's short at 5 a.m. ET.
You can catch more figure skating coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.