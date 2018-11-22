Coming Up
Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating from France
Watch live coverage of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Grenoble, France, where the last spots in the Grand Prix Final are on the line.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 9 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch coverage from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in France.
Coverage begins on Friday at 9 a.m. ET with the men's short program.
Action continues with the ice dance rhythm dance at 10:55 a.m. ET, followed by the the ladies (12:30 p.m. ET) and pairs (2:30 p.m. ET) short programs.
You can catch more figure skating coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.