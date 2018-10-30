Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating from Helsinki

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Helsinki, Finland.

Action begins on Friday at 9 a.m. ET with the pairs short program, followed by the ladies short at 10:50 a.m. ET and the ice dance rhythm dance at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Return on Saturday for coverage beginning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

You can catch more figure skating coverage on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.