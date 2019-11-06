Skip to Main Content
Watch Grand Prix of China Figure Skating

Road To The Olympic Games

Figure Skating·Coming Up

Watch Grand Prix of China Figure Skating

Watch coverage from the Grand Prix of China, the fourth Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Ice Dance Rhythm is featured from the Grand Prix of China. 0:00

Click on the video players below to watch live figure skating action from the Grand Prix of China.

Coverage begins on Friday at 2 a.m. ET with the ice dance rhythm dance, followed by the ladies short program (4:10 a.m. ET), men's short program (6:05 a.m. ET) and the pairs short program (8 a.m. ET).

Ladies Short Program is featured from the Grand Prix of China. 0:00
Mens Short Program is featured from the Grand Prix of China. 0:00
Pairs Short Program is featured from the Grand Prix of China. 0:00
Ice Dance Free Program is featured from the Grand Prix of China. 0:00

Coverage continues on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. ET.

That Figure Skating Show

If you're looking for more figure skating coverage, CBC Sports has put a fresh new twizzle on the Grand Prix Season with That Figure Skating Show, hosted by former Canadian national team members Asher Hill and Olympian Dylan Moscovitch.

The two analyze each event with a fun, tongue-and-cheek approach that will make you LOL. New episodes are posted each Grand Prix Sunday on the CBC Sports YouTube channel. If you haven't already, watch the latest episode on the Grand Prix of France: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners