Watch Grand Prix of China Figure Skating

Click on the video players below to watch live figure skating action from the Grand Prix of China.

Coverage begins on Friday at 2 a.m. ET with the ice dance rhythm dance, followed by the ladies short program (4:10 a.m. ET), men's short program (6:05 a.m. ET) and the pairs short program (8 a.m. ET).

Ladies Short Program is featured from the Grand Prix of China. 0:00

Mens Short Program is featured from the Grand Prix of China. 0:00

Pairs Short Program is featured from the Grand Prix of China. 0:00

Ice Dance Free Program is featured from the Grand Prix of China. 0:00

Coverage continues on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. ET.

