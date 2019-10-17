Skip to Main Content
Watch Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America

Road To The Olympic Games

Figure Skating·Coming Up

Watch Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America

Watch coverage from Skate America, the first Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
(2015 Getty Images)

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from Skate America, the first Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET with the pairs short program.

The men's short program is set for 5:25 p.m. ET, followed by the ice dance rhythm dance at 10:05 p.m. ET and the ladies short program at 12:05 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET for more action.

 

 

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners