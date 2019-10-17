Watch Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from Skate America, the first Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET with the pairs short program.

The men's short program is set for 5:25 p.m. ET, followed by the ice dance rhythm dance at 10:05 p.m. ET and the ladies short program at 12:05 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET for more action.