Coming Up
Watch Grand Prix of Figure Skating: Skate America
Watch coverage from Skate America, the first Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season where Canadians such as Nam Nguyen and Kevin Reynolds will be competing.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from Skate America, the first Grand Prix of Figure Skating event of the season.
Figure skating expert Pj Kwong will provide commentary for CBC Sports on live stream each event of the competition, which begins from Everett, WA., on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET with the pairs short program.
Friday's action also includes the men's short program at 12 a.m. ET.
Coverage continues through the weekend, culminating with the gala on Sunday night at 9:15 p.m. ET.
