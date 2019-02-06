Coming Up
Watch the Four Continents figure skating championships
Watch action from the Four Continents figure skating championships in Anaheim, Calif., beginning on Thursday with the ladies and men's short programs.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the Four Continents figure skating championships in Anaheim, Calif.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET with the ladies short program, followed by the men's short at 9:15 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports will live stream every event of the competition, through Sunday's gala.
