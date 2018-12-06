Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Vancouver

Click on the video player above to watch coverage from the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Vancouver.

Coverage begins with juniors action on Thursday from 5:05 p.m. ET until 9:30 p.m. Then, the men's and ladies' short programs start at 10:45 p.m.

Friday's action features more juniors skating at 6:45 p.m., followed by ice dance, pairs and the men's free program at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, coverage begins with the junior ladies' and junior pairs free programs at 6:15 p.m., and concludes with the final ice dance and pairs skates at 10 p.m.

Skating wraps up on Sunday at 5 p.m. with the championship gala.