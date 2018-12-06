Skip to Main Content
Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Vancouver

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Watch the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Vancouver

Watch coverage of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Vancouver, beginning with juniors ice dance.
CBC Sports ·
Junior Ice Dance Rhythm Dance from the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver, BC. 0:00

Coverage begins with juniors action on Thursday from 5:05 p.m. ET until 9:30 p.m. Then, the men's and ladies' short programs start at 10:45 p.m.

Friday's action features more juniors skating at 6:45 p.m., followed by ice dance, pairs and the men's free program at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, coverage begins with the junior ladies' and junior pairs free programs at 6:15 p.m., and concludes with the final ice dance and pairs skates at 10 p.m.

Skating wraps up on Sunday at 5 p.m. with the championship gala.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us