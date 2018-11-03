Skip to Main Content
Hanyu nearly flawless, takes big lead at Helsinki Grand Prix

Hanyu nearly flawless, takes big lead at Helsinki Grand Prix

Yuzuru Hanyu leads comfortably after the men's short program at the Helsinki Grand Prix figure skating series after landing two clean quads Saturday. The Olympic champion will carry a 16-point edge over second-place Michal Brezina into Sunday's free skate.

The Associated Press
Yuzuru Hanyu leads comfortably after the men's short program at the Helsinki stage of the Grand Prix figure skating series after landing two clean quads.

The Olympic champion from Japan was nearly flawless in the Saturday skate, aside from a wobble coming out of his quad toe-triple toe combination.

Hanyu will go into Sunday's free skate with a 16-point edge over second-place Michal Brezina. The Czech also made no significant errors but was slightly less ambitious than Hanyu, putting his quad salchow-triple toe combination at the opening — compared to later on for Hanyu.

China's Boyang Jin was in a distant third.

Despite dominating the field, Hanyu said "I need to train more."

Brezina, who is bouncing back from a couple of disappointing seasons, said he's been feeling more relaxed as he gets older.

"I'm not really thinking about skating as the main thing that stresses me out," the 28-year-old said.

