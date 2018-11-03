Hanyu nearly flawless, takes big lead at Helsinki Grand Prix
Japanese Olympic champion holds 16-point edge over Michal Brezina
Yuzuru Hanyu leads comfortably after the men's short program at the Helsinki stage of the Grand Prix figure skating series after landing two clean quads.
Hanyu will go into Sunday's free skate with a 16-point edge over second-place Michal Brezina. The Czech also made no significant errors but was slightly less ambitious than Hanyu, putting his quad salchow-triple toe combination at the opening — compared to later on for Hanyu.
China's Boyang Jin was in a distant third.
Despite dominating the field, Hanyu said "I need to train more."
Brezina, who is bouncing back from a couple of disappointing seasons, said he's been feeling more relaxed as he gets older.
"I'm not really thinking about skating as the main thing that stresses me out," the 28-year-old said.
