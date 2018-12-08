Canadian figure skater Stephen Gogolev claims men's gold at Junior Grand Prix Final
13-year-old from Toronto put down huge free skate to propel into 1st place
Canada's Stephen Gogolev captured men's gold at the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Vancouver on Friday night.
Watch Gogolev's winning performance:
The 13-year-old from Toronto blew the competition away with a combined score of 233.58 to top the podium. He was the youngest skater competing in the men's event.
"I can't believe it yet that I won this competition," Gogolev told CBC Sports' Brenda Irving after his victory.
Watch Gogolev reflect on his big win:
Russia's Petr Gumennik was the runner-up with 218.75 and Japan's Koshiro Shimada rounded out the podium with 214.38.
Gogolev sat in second place with 78.82 points after Thursday's short program, but put on a stunning performance in Friday's free program. His score of 154.76 easily propelled him to first.
"I tried not to think about everyone," Gogolev said of how he remained focused on the competition. "Just think about your performance, think about your skating and not care about anything else."
First of many major international GOLD medals for this young man I would think...13-yr-old Stephen Gogolev CAN Champion Junior GP Final 2018 Congrats! <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SkateCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SkateCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcskate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcskate</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ISU_Figure?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ISU_Figure</a> <a href="https://t.co/A0YSAnUvxB">pic.twitter.com/A0YSAnUvxB</a>—@CBCScottRussell
CBC Sports' live coverage of the Grand Prix Final continues through Sunday.
