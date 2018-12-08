Skip to Main Content
Canadian figure skater Stephen Gogolev claims men's gold at Junior Grand Prix Final

Canadian figure skater Stephen Gogolev claims men's gold at Junior Grand Prix Final

Canada's Stephen Gogolev captured men's gold at the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Vancouver on Friday night.

13-year-old from Toronto put down huge free skate to propel into 1st place

Canada's Stephen Gogolev skates during the men's short program at the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Vancouver on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Gogolev went on to capture gold on Friday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada's Stephen Gogolev captured men's gold at the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Vancouver on Friday night. 

Watch Gogolev's winning performance:

13-year-old Canadian was the 1st first substitute, goes on to win event. 4:17

The 13-year-old from Toronto blew the competition away with a combined score of 233.58 to top the podium. He was the youngest skater competing in the men's event.

"I can't believe it yet that I won this competition," Gogolev told CBC Sports' Brenda Irving after his victory.

Watch Gogolev reflect on his big win:

13 -year-old Canadian won junior's men's gold at Grand Prix Final. 1:50

Russia's Petr Gumennik was the runner-up with 218.75 and Japan's Koshiro Shimada rounded out the podium with 214.38.

Gogolev sat in second place with 78.82 points after Thursday's short program, but put on a stunning performance in Friday's free program. His score of 154.76 easily propelled him to first. 

"I tried not to think about everyone," Gogolev said of how he remained focused on the competition. "Just think about your performance, think about your skating and not care about anything else."

CBC Sports' live coverage of the Grand Prix Final continues through Sunday. 

