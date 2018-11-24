No Canadians qualify for Grand Prix Final in Vancouver as Gilles and Poirier fall short

Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Canada's last remaining hope to secure a spot at the Grand Prix Final, narrowly missed with their third-place finish on Saturday in Grenoble, France.

A silver-medal performance by the Canadians, who scored 188.74 points overall, would have triggered a tiebreaker with two other Russian teams.

However, the French pair of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron was untouchable, winning Saturday's free dance after take the rhythm dance on Friday, for a total of 216.78.

But the three-time world champions and Olympic silver medallists will not be at the final, having withdrawn from their other event in the Grand Prix series due to an injury suffered by Cizeron.

Russian couple Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov will be in the Dec. 6-9 final in Vancouver, having secured their spot with second place on the strength of 200.38 points.

Chen outclasses men's field

In men's action Saturday, world champion Nathan Chen secured a spot in next month's final with a pulsating free skate.

Oozing confidence despite an untidy short program on Friday, the American skater outclassed the field in the free skate, scoring 184.64 for an event-winning total of 271.58.

Victory ensured him a spot in the final, reserved for the top six skaters or pairs in each discipline from the Grand Prix series of six events.

Chen also won the series' first event, Skate America, in October.

Brown, Samarin fail to advance

The 19-year-old's free skate in the French Alpine city of Grenoble featured three tough quad jumps.

Fellow American Jason Brown was second overall, placing third in the free skate with a more pedestrian routine that lacked quads. Brown also avoided quads in winning the short program on Friday. His overall score was 256.33.

Third overall, with a score of 247.09, was Alexander Samarin of Russia.

Neither Brown nor Samarin finished among the series' top six.