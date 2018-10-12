Gabrielle Daleman out of Skate Canada, taking break for mental health
Newmarket, Ont., skater won bronze at this year's world championships
World figure skating bronze medallist Gabrielle Daleman is taking a break from training to focus on her mental health.
The 20-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., has withdrawn from Skate Canada International later this month in Laval, Que. Larkyn Austman of Coquitlam, B.C., has also withdrawn from Skate Canada with an injury.
Daleman, who trains in Toronto with coaches Brian Orser and Lee Barkell, was a member of the Canadian team that won gold at the 2018 Olympics. She's the reigning Canadian champion and was third at the 2017 world championships.
Austman is still recovering from a left foot sprain that she sustained in September.
Veronik Mallet of Sept-Iles, Que., and Alicia Pineault of Varennes, Que., have been added to the Canadian team roster for Skate Canada, Oct. 25-28 at Place Bell.
