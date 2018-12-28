Skater Gabrielle Daleman opens up about struggle with mental health

For Canadian figure skater Gabrielle Daleman, 2018 was a year filled with ups and downs.

Coming off an Olympic gold medal in the team competition in Pyeongchang, it appeared the Newmarket, Ont., resident was on top of the world.

But in October, she announced her struggles with mental health and withdrew from competition.

On Dec. 27, the 20-year-old gave more details about her struggle in a post to Instagram, later reposted to Twitter with the caption, "This says it all! I hope just a part of my story helps someone else who's going through this."

The statement details how being an athlete only compounded her anxiety and depression and made things "a million times harder."

She also shared she has ADHD and an eating disorder, and struggles with feelings of shame and fear. But she ended her statement on a positive note saying, "if me speaking out a little of what I'm going through helps at least one person then it's worth facing my fears."

Read her full statement:

This says it all! I hope just a part of my story helps someone else who’s going through this ♥️ <a href="https://t.co/MuVTDY0aKD">pic.twitter.com/MuVTDY0aKD</a> —@gabby_daleman

At the time of writing, Daleman's original Instagram post has received more than 13,000 likes and almost 500 comments of support, admiration and thanks.

Fellow Olympian, halfpipe snowboarder, Mercedes Nicoll, who has also opened up about her struggle with depression, reached out with a kind message.

Fellow figure skater and team event gold medallist Tessa Virtue also offered words of encouragement and support.

A return to competition doesn't look far off. On Dec. 25, Daleman posted her intention of competing at Canadian nationals in St. John, New Brunswick in early January on Twitter.