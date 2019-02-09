Canada's Moore-Towers, Marinaro fall just short of Four Continents pairs title

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro fell 0.06 points short of winning the pairs program on Saturday at the Four Continents figure skating championship in Anaheim, Calif.

The Canadian duo, who led after the short program, were bested by China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han in the free. Sui and Han finished with a combined score of 211.11, just ahead of Moore-Towers and Marinaro's 211.05 mark.

Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China placed third with 205.42

Canada had two other duos competing; Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud finished seventh, while Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe placed eighth.

CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire competition, including the men's free program on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.