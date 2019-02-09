Canada's Moore-Towers, Marinaro fall just short of Four Continents pairs title
China's Sui, Han win by 0.06 points in Anaheim
Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro fell 0.06 points short of winning the pairs program on Saturday at the Four Continents figure skating championship in Anaheim, Calif.
The Canadian duo, who led after the short program, were bested by China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han in the free. Sui and Han finished with a combined score of 211.11, just ahead of Moore-Towers and Marinaro's 211.05 mark.
Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China placed third with 205.42
Canada had two other duos competing; Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud finished seventh, while Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe placed eighth.
CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire competition, including the men's free program on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.