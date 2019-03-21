ISU finds 'no evidence' that American skater deliberately injured Korean rival

The International Skating Union (ISU) says its investigation found "no evidence" that American skater Mariah Bell tried to deliberately injure Korea's Eunsoo Lim.

Allegations had surfaced that Bell, 22, had kicked out her leg at Lim, 16, in an attempt to injure her rival during warmups ahead of Wednesday's women's short program at the figure skating world championships in Saitama, Japan.

Lim, who suffered a gash to her leg, received treatment for her injury immediately after the collision.

But in a released statement on Thursday, the ISU cleared Bell of any malicious intent.

"The incident was verbally reported to the ISU by the Korean Team Leader however no formal complaint has been received. Based on the evidence at hand at this point in time, which includes a video, there is no evidence that Ms. Bell intended any harm to Ms. Lim. The ISU met with delegates from both USA and Korea and urged both parties to find an amicable solution. The ISU maintains that this remains the appropriate approach."

Lim returned to the ice and sits in fifth place after the women's short program with 72.91 points. Bell is currently in sixth place 1.65 points behind Lim.