Alaine Chartrand shocks, wins women's figure skating title at nationals

Alaine Chartrand captured gold in women's singles at the Canadian figure skating championships, while Gabrielle Daleman dropped to fifth place.

Chartrand says the victory was redemption after a heartbreaking season that saw her miss the Pyeongchang Olympic team by a narrow margin.

The 22-year-old from Prescott, Ont., skated a clean program to music from Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard," scoring 185.91 points.

Daleman led after the short program in her first competition since taking the fall season off to focus on her mental health.

But the 21-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., a bronze medallist at the 2017 world championships, fell twice in her free skate, and nearly fell twice more, plummeting to fifth place. She burst into tears after her marks were shown.

Moore-Towers, Marinaro win pairs gold

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro won gold in pairs at the Canadian figure skating championships.

Moore-Towers, from St. Catharines, Ont., and Marinaro, from Sarnia, Ont., led wire to wire to win with 202.75 points.

Camille Ruest and Drew Wolfe claimed the silver with 189.87, while Lori-Ann Matte and Thierry Ferland took the bronze (163.28).

Moore-Towers and former partner Dylan Moscovitch won the national title in 2011, but the event had been dominated by two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford ever since.

Duhamel and Radford retired after capturing gold in the team event and bronze in the pairs at the Pyeongchang Olympics.