Zabiiako, Enbert earn 1st Grand Prix figure skating gold medal

Russian figure skaters Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won Saturday's pairs event, their first Grand Prix gold medal, vaulting ahead of Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise, who had led after the short program in Helsinki.

The Russians neatly executed their opening triple twist lift and their triple-double-sequence was precise, but Enbert fell on a triple salchow.

ISU Helsinki Grand Prix 2018 from Helsinki, Finland. 1:23:58

The Italians were out of synchronization.

Another Russian pair, Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Kodykin, also won their first Grand Prix medal by taking bronze.