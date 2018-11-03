Zabiiako, Enbert earn 1st Grand Prix figure skating gold medal
Russian figure skaters Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won Saturday's pairs event, their first Grand Prix gold medal, vaulting ahead of Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise, who had led after the short program in Helsinki.
Fellow Russians Pavliuchenko, Kodykin collect pairs bronze in Helsinki
Russian figure skaters Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert won Saturday's pairs event, their first Grand Prix gold medal, vaulting ahead of Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise, who had led after the short program in Helsinki.
The Russians neatly executed their opening triple twist lift and their triple-double-sequence was precise, but Enbert fell on a triple salchow.
The Italians were out of synchronization.
Another Russian pair, Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Kodykin, also won their first Grand Prix medal by taking bronze.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.