Canada's Nam Nguyen triumphs at U.S. International Figure Skating Classic

Nam Nguyen of Ajax, Ont., overcame a self-described "disastrous" warm-up to win the gold medal in men's competition Friday at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City.

Nguyen earned 213.52 points with Michael Brezina of the Czech Republic second at 208.27 and Jimmy Ma of the U.S. third at 206.10.

"My warm-up was disastrous," said Nguyen, who couldn't have asked for a better start after finishing last season with a 25th place at the world championships. "But I was able to regroup afterwards and get the job done."

"The first two-thirds of the program was solid with my two quads and triple Axel. Then the legs got really heavy. I almost cried going into the last jump because I was hurting so much."

In pairs, Camille Ruest of Rimouski, Que., and Drew Wolfe of Calgary placed fifth. Americans were 1-2, led by Ashley Can and Timothy Leduc.

Canada is also in medal contention in ice dancing and women's competition.

Two-time Olympian Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., produced a clean program and is third after the women's short program with 63.28. Satoko Miyahara of Japan leads at 67.53 and Eunsoo Lim of South Korea is second at 64.85.

Haley Sales of Burnaby, B.C., and Nikolas Wamsteeker of Langley, B.C. are third after the short dance with 54.11. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S., are first at 79.11 and their compatriots Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko are second at 68.61.