Canada's Messing leads after men's short program at Skate Canada

Canada's Keegan Messing is the leader after the men's singles short program at Skate Canada International.

The 26-year-old who lives in Anchorage, Alaska, opened with a quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop combination then a triple Axel on his way to a clean program and 95.05 points.

Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno is second with 88.87 points after a disastrous program that saw him crash on his triple Axel and slide back-first into the boards at Place Bell.

South Korean teen Cha Jun-Hwan, who trains in Toronto with Canadian coach Brian Orser, finished just behind Uno with a score of 88.86.

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were third in the pairs short program, scoring 71.26 points. And moments after their program to a Leona Lewis version of Roberta Flack's "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," Moore-Towers and Marinaro talked about their new role in the altered post-Olympic landscape.

"It's weird in that we see the opportunity, but we also feel a little bit of responsibility. A lot a bit of responsibility," Moore-Towers said. "It was a bit of a mindset issue in the summer. Now we skate for ourselves, we do our absolute best for Canada."

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro perform their short program in the pairs competition at Skate Canada International in Laval, Que. on Friday. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

"To do so we have to focus on ourselves, stay in our lane and do the best we can," Marinaro said.

World bronze medallists Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France are the leaders with 74.51, while Peng Cheng and Jin Yang of China are second (72.00).

Duhamel and Radford retired after Pyeongchang, while two other teams — Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau, who were second at the Olympic trials, and Dylan Moscovitch and Lubov Ilyushechkina, fourth at trials — split up.

On the global stage, Germany's Olympic champions Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot aren't competing and are expected to retire, while several other top teams are taking the Grand Prix season off.

Explainer: Figure skating rule changes:

The International Skating Union has made some rule changes to reflect the evolution of the sport, making sure no one else will turn a jumping loophole into an Olympic gold medal. 2:18

"At the top there's not really a huge cluster of teams there anymore, so we're looking to advantage of this opportunity," Moore-Towers said. "Quite frankly, whether they were here or not, we still want to push ourselves to be up there, but we definitely see the opportunity right now."

Moore-Towers, from St. Catharines, Ont., and Marino, from Sarnia, Ont., were 11th in Pyeongchang and then improved to sixth at the world championships in Milan a month later despite an ankle injury Moore-Towers suffered at the Olympics. The ankle injury sidelined Moore-Towers for much off the off-season.

Pairs kicked off Skate Canada International, which is the second stop on the ISU Grand Prix circuit.