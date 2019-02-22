Canada adds Gabrielle Daleman to team ahead of world figure skating championships

Gabrielle Daleman has been added to Canada's team for the world figure skating championships.

The 21-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., led after the short program at last month's Canadian championships, but dropped to fifth place with a shaky long program.

But because Daleman had skipped the fall Grand Prix season due to depression and anxiety, and because of her track record — she won bronze at the 2017 world championships — Skate Canada left a potential spot on the team open for her.

"We're going to see over the next couple of weeks how Gabby is progressing, both personally and mentally and also condition-wise, because she hasn't had a lot of training time, and that was a bit evident here in the long program, you could see the mileage wasn't there," Skate Canada's high performance director Mike Slipchuk said in Saint John.

"To compete at a world championships, you've got to be at the top of your game. So we want to give her some time to see how she's doing and we'll work alongside [her coaches] and just keep gauging how she's doing."

Skate Canada also added Aurora Cotop to the team. The 16-year-old from Toronto won silver at the Canadian championships but didn't have the technical score required to compete at the world championships, March 18-24 in Saitama, Japan. Skate Canada sent her to an international event in Germany where she achieved the needed score.