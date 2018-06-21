Skip to Main Content
Canadian ice dancers Weaver, Poje to skip Grand Prix season

Canadian ice dancers Weaver, Poje to skip Grand Prix season

Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje will not compete on the ISU Grand Prix circuit this season. The three-time world medallists announced their decision on Thursday.

Duo captured bronze at world championships in March

The Canadian Press
Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje announced their plans to skip the Grand Prix circuit this season on Thursday, but the Canadian ice dance pair also said they intend to compete at the national championships in January. (Antonio Calanni/Associated Press)

Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje will not compete on the ISU Grand Prix circuit this season.

The three-time world medallists announced their decision on Thursday.

"Over the last 12 consecutive years, we have committed ourselves 100 per cent to becoming champions in ice dance, representing our country on the international stage, and enjoying this incredible journey — challenges and accomplishments alike — together every step of the way," Weaver and Poje said in a joint statement.

The Canadian duo skated to a season-best free dance score of 114.04 points to capture bronze at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Milan, Italy 7:58

"This past season provided us with the most incredible memories, including finishing on the podium [with a bronze medal] at the world championships in Milan.

"Fulfilling this accomplishment gave us time and the opportunity to reflect on how we would like to continue our skating career. Through a very patient, analytical, and thoughtful process, we have decided to forego the 2018 Grand Prix season."

Weaver, of Toronto, and Poje, of Waterloo, Ont., said they plan to return for the national championships in Saint John, N.B., in January.

The announcement leaves a short-handed Canadian team even more depleted for the Grand Prix circuit.

Reigning world women's champion Kaetlyn Osmond also will skip the Grand Prix circuit, while Olympic ice dance gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir likely skated their final competitive programs at the Pyeongchang Games.

Patrick Chan and the pairs team of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford retired after the Olympics.

The Grand Prix season opens with Skate America Oct. 19-21 in Everett, Wash. Skate Canada follows, Oct. 26-28 in Laval, Que.

