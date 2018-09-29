Canada's Gilles and Poirier score 1st international win at Nebelhorn Trophy
Ice dancers claim gold together after partnering in 2011
The Canadian Olympians earned 194.12 points for the victory with the best scores in both the short dance and free dance. Rachel Parsons and Michael Parsons of the U.S. were second at 180.95 and their compatriots Christine Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko were third at 177.49.
The Canadians free dance was skated to Don McLean's hit song ''Vincent'' performed by Govardo. Govardo was in the audience to see the Canadians skate.
''This [free dance] program is very special to us,'' said Poirier. ''We felt grateful that the artist was here to see the first performance. As much as there were some small technical issues I think we were really able to capture the emotional part of the piece today.''
''We are finally learning to be that top team,'' she said. "It's taken a lot of difficult lessons to finally figure out how we should skate. We're finally having that confidence to go out and rely on our training and just be us.''
Chartrand disappointed
In women's competition, Alina Zagitova won the gold medal, Mai Mihara of Japan was second and Loena Hendrickx of Belgium third.
Alaine Chartrand of Prescott, Ont., was eighth.
Keegan Messing of Brantford, Ont., is first in the men's standings after Friday's short pogram with 90.63. Artur Dmitriev of Russia is second at 81.06 and Alexander Majorov of Sweden third at 78.86.
Competition ends Saturday with the men's and pairs free skates.
