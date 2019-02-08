Skip to Main Content
Moore-Towers, Marinaro hold lead in pairs at Four Continents

The Canadian duo of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are in the lead after the pairs short program at the Four Continents figure skating championship in Anaheim, Calif.

Canadian duo sit first after short program at ISU figure skating competition

Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro earned the highest score in the pairs short program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championship at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are in the lead after the pairs short program at the Four Continents figure skating championship in Anaheim, Calif.

The Canadian duo earned a score of 74.66 in Friday's event. Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China were not far off the pace at 74.19 and the Chinese pair of Cheng Peng and Yang Jin took third at 69.48.

WATCH | Moore-Towers, Marinaro earn top marks in short program:

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro lead by less than half a point at the ISU Four Continents Championships. 6:42

Two other groups are representing Canada in the eight-team field. Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud finished sixth with 61.91 points, while Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe came away with the lowest score at 57.38. 

CBC Sports has live coverage of the entire competition, including the pairs free program on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. 

