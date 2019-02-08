New
Moore-Towers, Marinaro hold lead in pairs at Four Continents
The Canadian duo of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are in the lead after the pairs short program at the Four Continents figure skating championship in Anaheim, Calif.
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are in the lead after the pairs short program at the Four Continents figure skating championship in Anaheim, Calif.
The Canadian duo earned a score of 74.66 in Friday's event. Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China were not far off the pace at 74.19 and the Chinese pair of Cheng Peng and Yang Jin took third at 69.48.
Two other groups are representing Canada in the eight-team field. Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud finished sixth with 61.91 points, while Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe came away with the lowest score at 57.38.
