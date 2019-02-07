Skip to Main Content
Tennell holds narrow lead after ladies short program at Four Continents

Bradie Tennell of the United States leads after the short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, with defending champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan in second and American Mariah Bell third.

American Bradie Tennell leads by narrow margin after the women's short program. (Chris Carlson/The Associated Press)

Tennell skated her best short program in an international competition and earned a score of 73.91, which is two points higher than what she scored at Golden Spin this season. She had a 76.60 in the short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit two weeks ago. Tennell led after the short program at nationals but finished second in the competition.

Sakamoto is not far behind with a 73.36 but Tennell has the edge based on having a better total elements score. Bell, who is the only U.S. women's skater at the event with Four Continents experience, had a score of 70.02.

Japan's Rika Kihira was considered the favourite coming into the competition but is fifth after she failed to land her triple axel. Ting Cui of the U.S. is seventh.

Larkyn Austman is the leading Canadian in 11th with a score of 54.99 ahead of teammate Veronik Mallet, who sits close behind in 12th with a 54.97. Alaine Chartrand is 21st with a 45.89. 

The ladies free skate is Friday night.

WATCH | Complete coverage of the ladies short program:

With files from CBC Sports

