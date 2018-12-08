Pairs figure skater suffers scary fall during overhead lift
American pairs figure skater Ashley Cain suffered a scary fall at the Golden Spin of Zagreb in Croatia on Friday after her partner Timothy LeDuc appeared to lose his grip on her at the end of an overhead lift during their long program.
American Ashley Cain hits head on ice after partner appears to lose grip
American pairs figure skater Ashley Cain suffered a scary fall at the Golden Spin of Zagreb in Croatia on Friday after her partner Timothy LeDuc appeared to lose his grip on her at the end of an overhead lift during their long program.
The back of Cain's head hit the ice before LeDuc fell on top of her. The 23-year-old initially appeared unconscious when LeDuc lifted her head off the ice but she got up and they completed their program.
U.S. Figure Skating said on Twitter it would provide an update on Cain's condition when it becomes available.
Cain, who has been skating with LeDuc since May 2016, is the 2018 Four Continents silver medallist and 2017 U.S. national bronze medallist.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.