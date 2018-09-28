Canada falls short of advancing to semis at FIBA World Cup
Host Spain opens 4th quarter with 19-0 run to secure win
The Canadian women's basketball team simply couldn't stop the home side's run in the fourth quarter on Friday.
As a result, Canada fell short of its goal of advancing to the FIBA World Cup semifinals.
All told, Spain outscored Canada 21-3 in the fourth quarter. Shay Colley's free throw with 1:44 left finally put Canada on the board.
It was the second quarterfinal loss in a row for Canada at the World Cup, which is held every four years. Canada hasn't advanced to the semis since 1986.
Canada went 3-0 in the opening round to earn a direct berth to the quarters, but drew a tough opponent in Spain, which won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Spain will now face Australia in the semifinals on Saturday. Canada will face China in a classification game. The best Canada can finish is fifth.
Canadian star Kia Nurse led the team with 15 points against Spain. Colley added 13.
Astou Ndour scored a game-high 16 points for Spain.
Canada held edge entering final frame
Canada outscored Spain by five in the third quarter to take a 50-47 lead entering the final frame. The visitors' shooting percentage improved to 39 per cent through three quarters, up 13 per cent.
Canada trailed by just two, 29-27, at halftime despite shooting just 26 per cent from the field, compared to Spain's 39 per cent clip.
Nurse was 1-for-9 from the field in the first half. Colley led Canada with 10 points, on 3-for-3 shooting, in the first half.
While Canada avoided a play-in game by virtue of its perfect record in the opening round, Spain advanced to the quarterfinals with a 63-48 win over Senegal on Wednesday.
Upstart Belgium will face the top-ranked United States in the other semifinal. Belgium, ranked 28th in the world, hammered France 86-65 in quarterfinal play, while the Americans downed Nigeria 71-40.
Australia crushed China 83-42.
