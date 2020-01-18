Skip to Main Content
CBC Sports to broadcast Canada's games at Olympic women's basketball qualifier

CBC Sports will bring Canadians coverage of Team Canada's games at the upcoming FIBA Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament from Belgium, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Coverage presented by DAZN begins Thursday, Feb. 6

Canada's women's basketball team will play in an Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgium in February. looking to book their spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. (File/Getty Images)

The coverage, presented by DAZN, will be shown on CBC TV, CBC GEM and streaming on CBCSports.ca.

CBC Sports will have a pre-game, halftime and post-game shows hosted by Andi Petrillo.

Live schedule

  • Thursday, Feb. 6: Canada vs. Belgium, 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Feb. 8: Canada vs. Sweden, 2:35 p.m. ET*
  • Sunday, Feb. 9: Canada vs. Japan, 12 p.m. ET

*The CBC TV broadcast of the Canada vs. Sweden match will be shown on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 a.m. ET, immediately following Hockey Night in Canada.

