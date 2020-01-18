CBC Sports to broadcast Canada's games at Olympic women's basketball qualifier
Coverage presented by DAZN begins Thursday, Feb. 6
CBC Sports will bring Canadians coverage of Team Canada's games at the upcoming FIBA Women's Olympic Qualification Tournament from Belgium.
The coverage, presented by DAZN, will be shown on CBC TV, CBC GEM and streaming on CBCSports.ca.
CBC Sports will have a pre-game, halftime and post-game shows hosted by Andi Petrillo.
Live schedule
- Thursday, Feb. 6: Canada vs. Belgium, 2:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Feb. 8: Canada vs. Sweden, 2:35 p.m. ET*
- Sunday, Feb. 9: Canada vs. Japan, 12 p.m. ET
*The CBC TV broadcast of the Canada vs. Sweden match will be shown on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 a.m. ET, immediately following Hockey Night in Canada.
BIG NEWS | CBC Sports will be broadcasting Canada's three games at the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament 🏀📺<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> on their road to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a>, presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/DAZN_CA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DAZN_CA</a> 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/TqXAb8PNSz">pic.twitter.com/TqXAb8PNSz</a>—@CBCOlympics
