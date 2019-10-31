Watch FIBA reveal 3-on-3 basketball teams qualified for 2020 Olympic Games

Skip to Main Content
Watch live as FIBA unveils the teams that have qualified for the 3-on-3 basketball competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 7:20 a.m. ET

FIBA will officially unveil the name of the teams who have qualified (directly or indirectly) to the 3x3 event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Utsunomiya, Japan on November 1, 2019. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 7:20 a.m. ET as FIBA unveils the teams that have qualified for the 3-on-3 basketball competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The sport was added to the Olympic programme in June of 2017 and will be contested at the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo.

The 2020 Olympics will run from July 24 to Aug. 9. The 3-on-3 competition features eight men's teams and eight women's teams and takes place in the Aomi Urban Sports Venue on July 25-29.

