Australian Olympic medallist guilty of plot to smuggle $190M worth of cocaine
Former Olympic silver medallist, Australian Nathan Baggaley has been found guilty of plotting to smuggle 200 million Australian dollars ($190 million Cdn) worth of cocaine into Australia, along with his younger brother.
Nathan Baggaley won 2 silvers in kayaking at 2004 Athens Games
Former two-time Olympic silver medallist canoeist Nathan Baggaley and his younger brother have been found guilty of plotting to smuggle 200 million Australian dollars ($190 million Cdn) worth of cocaine into Australia.
The 45-year-old Baggaley and his 39-year-old brother Dru were charged with attempting to import 650 kilograms (1,430 pounds) of cocaine in 2018. After about eight hours of deliberating, a Brisbane Supreme Court jury found both men guilty on Thursday.
Nathan Baggaley won two kayaking silver medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics and also was a three-time world champion.
But his career was tarnished with drug scandals — testing positive for banned steroids in 2005 and also being jailed with Dru Baggaley 10 years later for his role in a drug manufacturing syndicate.
The Baggaley brothers will be sentenced on a date yet to be decided by the court.
