Canada's Erica Wiebe reeling after last-second, quarter-final loss at wrestling worlds

Erica Wiebe of Stittsville, Ont., was visibly upset following Wednesday's quarter-final loss in the dying seconds at the world wrestling championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The 2016 Olympian led 3-1 on points with fewer than five seconds remaining, but Epp Maee of Estonia scored a takedown before time ran out to prevail 4-3 in the 76-kilogram bout.

"When you train so hard and you make mistakes mentally, you don't wrestle for the full six minutes, that's what happens," Wiebe said.

"This year, I've gone through a lot of challenges, mentally, physically, emotionally. I honestly thought I was going to be better than that today."

Wiebe, who won a bronze medal at the senior Pan American championships in April, had defeated Aiperi Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 1/8 final, and Hungary's Zsanett Nemeth 5-1 in the qualification round.

Meanwhile, Canada`s Linda Morais advanced to Thursday`s 59 kg final in the after a 3-1 defeat of Mongolia's Shoovdor Baatarjav 3-1.

2-time world university champ

"It's so surreal, I'm so excited," said Morais, who will meet Liubov Ovcharova of Russia in the final. "This year has been amazing so far and I'm hoping to end it with gold. It was a tough match, physically I felt OK, but mentally it was such a challenge.

"Going match after match against incredible opponents is so tough."

Morais also beat Tetiana Omelchenko of Azerbaijan and Ukraine's Anhelina Lysak on Tuesday.

A two-time world university champion, Morais also won bronze at 60 kg at the 2016 world championships.

