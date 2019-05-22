Olympic show jumping champion Eric Lamaze confirms brain tumour
Montreal native, 51, has been dealing with cancer for more than a year
Canadian Olympic show jumping champion Eric Lamaze has revealed he is battling a brain tumour.
Lamaze, 51, confirmed to RMC Sport on Tuesday that he's been dealing with cancer for the last year and a half.
"It took me a very long time to be able to discuss it with the people around me," Lamaze told RMC Sport.
"I had decided to continue riding until the day when I couldn't anymore," he added. "My head was alright but my body was saying no. Then I decided to leave [the USA] because I thought it was the end."
Famed horse Hickstead
The Montreal native took a six-month break before returning for the 2019 Winter Equestrian Festival Grand Prix in April where he finished 12th.
Riding on his famed horse Hickstead, Lamaze captured an individual gold medal and a silver in team jumping at the 2008 Beijing Games.
After Hickstead's death at a competition in 2011, Lamaze rode on and earned a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
