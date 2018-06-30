Barrett, Olynyk lead Canada's balanced attack in FIBA World Cup qualifying win
Canucks are tied atop their group at 4-1 with 1 game left in 1st round
Kelly Olynyk, Dillon Brooks, Melvin Ejim and teenage star R.J. Barrett had 14 points apiece as Canada's men's basketball team defeated the Dominican Republic 97-61 in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifying game.
Dwight Powell and Cory Joseph chipped in with 11 points respectively, and Olynyk had a team-high nine rebounds in front of a lively crowd at Ricoh Coliseum.
Canada and the Dominican Republic are now tied atop their group at 4-1 with each having one game left in the first round.
Playing their first significant international game in Toronto since the 2015 Pan American Games, the Canadians started an impressive group of Barrett, plus NBA players Joseph (Indiana), Brooks (Memphis), Olynyk (Miami), and Powell (Dallas), against a Dominican team that had zero NBAers.
Khem Birch (Orlando) was Canada's fifth NBA player.
The Canadians had dropped an 88-76 decision in the Dominican Republic in November of 2017, but they had no NBA personnel at their disposal, a dilemma they're going to face when the second round of qualifying gets under way in September.
