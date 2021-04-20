Decision on domestic fans at Tokyo Olympics might not come until June: report
IOC's Dick Pound says organizing committee determined to host Games this summer
A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, a month before the scheduled start of the Games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.
A decision that foreign spectators would not be allowed was made in March, and a decision on the number of domestic spectators to be allowed had been widely expected in April.
The Games were put off for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which is surging again in Japan.
The statement said organizers were still discussing the matter with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee.
Organizers feel Games can be safe, says IOC's Pound
Canadian lawyer and long-standing IOC member Dick Pound says the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is determined to host the Games this summer.
Last week, Tokyo organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto was forced to assure the world that the postponed Games will open in just over three months.
Questions arose after Toshihiro Nakai, the general secretary of the ruling LDP political party, suggested cancellation was still a possibility amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Japan.
Organizers, Pound says, believe they can create the necessary bubble for safety for athletes and Japanese citizens, the majority of whom have voted in recent polls that they are against hosting the Games this summer.
The Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23. The Games were postponed last summer due to the pandemic.
The IOC and Japan organizers say they will release playbooks this month with more details about health and safety protocols in Tokyo.
WATCH | Bring It In panel: How much will COVID-19 affect Olympics?
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?