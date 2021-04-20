Decision on domestic fans at Tokyo Olympics might not come until June: report

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, a month before the scheduled start of the Games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A decision that foreign spectators would not be allowed was made in March, and a decision on the number of domestic spectators to be allowed had been widely expected in April.

The Games were put off for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which is surging again in Japan.

Organizers for the 2020 Games said in a statement that, at a meeting of all the parties involved last month, "it was agreed that a general decision on spectator capacity in venues will be made in April, with the understanding that COVID-19 circumstances may necessitate a flexible approach."

The statement said organizers were still discussing the matter with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee.

Organizers feel Games can be safe, says IOC's Pound

Canadian lawyer and long-standing IOC member Dick Pound says the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is determined to host the Games this summer.

Last week, Tokyo organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto was forced to assure the world that the postponed Games will open in just over three months.

Questions arose after Toshihiro Nakai, the general secretary of the ruling LDP political party, suggested cancellation was still a possibility amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Japan.

Organizers, Pound says, believe they can create the necessary bubble for safety for athletes and Japanese citizens, the majority of whom have voted in recent polls that they are against hosting the Games this summer.

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23. The Games were postponed last summer due to the pandemic.

The IOC and Japan organizers say they will release playbooks this month with more details about health and safety protocols in Tokyo.

