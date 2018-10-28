Hugo Barrette captures silver as Canada grabs 2 medals at cycling World Cup event

Canada has picked up its first two medals at the UCI World Cup event in Milton, Ont.

Hugo Barrette of Î​les de la Madeleine, Que., captured silver in the men's keirin final on Saturday, 0.042 seconds behind winner Jason Kenny of Great Britain and ahead of Matthijs Buchli of the Netherlands. Kenny won the 200-metre race in 10.335 seconds.

Earlier Saturday, Canada broke its medal goose egg as Allison Beveridge and Stephanie Roorda picked up a bronze in the women's madison.

The pair from Calgary finished with 13 points, 23 behind winners Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald of Great Britain, and six back of Julie Leth and Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark in second place.

Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong picked up a gold medal after putting together an 11.361-second run in the women's 200-sprint final. She finished 0.091 seconds ahead of Emma Hinze of Germany, while Stephanie Morton of Australia came out on top of a bronze-medal matchup against Daria Shmeleva of Russia.

Benjamin Thomas of France grabbed gold in the men's omnium, finishing with 144 total points. Mark Stewart of Great Britain's came in second with 134 points, while Campbell Stewart of New Zealand was third with 132.