Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Cycling·New

No stranger to pain, Mike Woods pedals on with broken ribs at Tour de France

Ignoring two broken ribs, Canadian Mike Woods finished 88th in Thursday's 209.5-kilometre Stage 12 of the Tour de France.

Canadian cyclist suffered injury in Stage 11, but returned to action on Thursday

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian Michael Woods, seen above earlier this season, finished 88th in Stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday despite suffering a pair of broken ribs in the previous stage. (Yuzuru Sunada/AFP/Getty Images)

Ignoring two broken ribs, Canadian Mike Woods finished 88th in Thursday's 209.5-kilometre Stage 12 of the Tour de France.

His EF Education First team said a scan had shown the damage suffered by the 32-year-old from Ottawa in a crash 35 kilometres from the finish of the previous stage.

Woods kept going, however.

"I broke two ribs. They're clean breaks. No surgery needed, so I'm cleared to continue," he said on social media.

Dutch teammate Sebastian Langeveld suffered road rash to his shoulder, elbow, hip and knee in the same crash. He too remains in the race, finishing 165th in Thursday's stage.

Woods, who tumbled down the standings after losing time in a Stage 8 crash, stands 51st overall.

Fellow Canadian Hugo Houle, a native of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., who rides for the Astana Pro Team, is 95th overall. He was 53rd in Thursday's stage.

No stranger to riding in pain

Woods crashed at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day race in 2016, breaking his hand in three places and injuring his back.

Amazingly, Woods competed in the 2016 Rio Olympic road race despite breaking his femur in advance, finishing 55th after throwing up in mid-competition.

An early-season bout of rotavirus — he thinks it was a buffet in Dubai at the Tour of Abu Dhabi that caused the problem — sent Woods to hospital in early 2018.

British rider Simon Yates, the reigning Spanish Vuelta champion, posted his first Tour stage win Thursday after a long breakaway that did not shuffle the overall standings.

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the race leader's yellow jersey ahead of Friday's time trial in Pau, 72 seconds ahead of defending champion Geraint Thomas of Britain.

Thomas' teammate Egan Bernal of Colombia remained third, a further four seconds behind.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.