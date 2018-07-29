Geraint Thomas wins his 1st Tour de France title
Team Sky wins 6th title in 7 years
Geraint Thomas tightened Team Sky's grip on the Tour de France when he handed the British outfit their sixth title in seven years on Sunday and there is no sign that their domination will end anytime soon.
Thomas produced a near flawless performance to become the third British and Team Sky rider to triumph after Bradley Wiggins (2012) and Chris Froome (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017).
Dutchman Tom Dumoulin finished second for Team Sunweb after also taking the runner-up spot in the Giro d'Italia won by Froome, who ended up third overall. Norway's Alexander Kristoff won the final stage after 116km from Houilles to the Champs-Elysees, largely a long procession during which Thomas enjoyed some champagne before heading to the finishing line in a bunch sprint.
More to come
