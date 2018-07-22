Fans continue to taunt Chris Froome at Tour de France over doping controversy
British cyclist facing scrutiny despite being cleared prior to race
Prior to the start of Stage 15 on Sunday in the southern town of Millau, one spectator leaned over the barriers toward Froome and made a gesture like he was injecting his arm.
Throughout the race, spectators have voiced their disapproval of the Team Sky rider.
A cloud had hung over Froome after a urine sample taken during the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.
Tour organizers had informed Froome that he wasn't welcome at this year's race until the International Cycling Union announced five days before the event started that Froome's result did not represent an adverse finding.
Froome is aiming to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the only riders to win the Tour five times.
With one week remaining, Froome sits second in the overall standings, 1 minute and 39 seconds behind Sky teammate Geraint Thomas.
